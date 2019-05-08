"This is a policing issue": Justine Damond's fiance wants change after deadly shooting

For the first time, the fiancé of Justine Ruszczyk Damond is speaking about her death by a former Minneapolis police officer, saying it should have never happened. Damond was shot in an alley after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home in 2017.

The officer involved, Mohamed Noor, stood trial for the shooting. His attorneys argued he was justified in using deadly force to protect himself and his partner from a perceived threat. But prosecutors argued there was no reasonable threat. Last week, Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Justine was set to marry Dan Damond a month before the shooting.

"I know the pain of losing somebody unjustly, violently at the hands of police. I'll do what I can to use my voice, use my pain to propel the changes that are needed so that no matter what color your skin is, you know, it's the human race and this is a policing issue," Damond said.

Noor and his partner didn't have their body cameras on at the time of the shooting. Since, the department strengthened their policy, requiring cameras be on when responding to a call.

