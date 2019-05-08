News
House Judiciary votes to hold Barr in contempt
Trump Jr. subpoenaed to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Suicides on VA properties sound the alarm on veteran care
"Hero" student died trying to save classmates in shooting
Community grieving after Colorado school shooting
The royal baby name is revealed
Trump holds campaign rally in Florida's Panhandle
Trump defends "tax shelter" practice after report on business loses
NY Senate passes bills on Trump's tax returns and pardon power
Justine Damond's fiance wants change