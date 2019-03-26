Justin Bieber is taking a break from music: "Nothing comes before my family and my health"

Justin Bieber has been a star since he was just 13 years old, and it appears all those years of pop stardom have left him a little burned out. Bieber announced on Instagram Monday that he is taking a break from music.

After receiving messages from fans asking for a new album, the 25-year-old wrote a long Instagram post explaining they'd have to wait. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that," Bieber wrote, sharing a casual photo of himself in sweats. "You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

The Beibs said he is now "focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues" he has so he doesn't "fall apart." He said he's working to sustain his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin and to be the father he wants to be.

This statement made many fans wonder: are Baldwin and Bieber having a baby? While the couple has not announced they are expecting a child, Bieber apparently sees himself becoming a father in the future.

"Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health," Bieber wrote. "I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable...."

The pop star assured fans that "the top" is where he resides — whether or not he's making music. He ended the long post with a disclaimer: "grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care."

Bieber's mother, Patti Mallette, reacted to her son's post, writing: "I'm so proud of you. You're doing GREAT !!!!!"

Bieber often uses his Instagram to make bold statements about celebrity life and open up about his own struggles. "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot," he wrote on March 10.

"Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.." the cryptic post continued. Many fans were left wondering about the severity of Bieber's struggles and if he was receiving help.

In a May 2018 post, Bieber wrote: "HEY WORLD, THAT GLAMOROUS LIFESTYLE YOU SEE PORTRAYED BY FAMOUS PEOPLE ON INSTAGRAM DON'T BE FOOLED THINKING THEIR LIFE IS BETTER THAN YOURS I CAN PROMISE YOU IT'S NOT!"

He famously left Instagram for a while in 2016, blaming fans for "harassing" his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Bieber's fourth studio album, "Purpose," was released in 2015. The album received positive reviews from critics and was a hit on the Billboard charts. He has since released singles and collaborations with other artists, but has not released a full album.