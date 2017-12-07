"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" trailer released

The dinosaurs can't be stopped in the trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which was released during Thursday Night Football.

"These creatures were here before us and if we're not careful, they're going to be here after," Jeff Goldblum warns in the trailer. "Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free. Life finds a way."

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard both take center stage in the trailer. They were featured running from the dinosaurs in the teaser trailer released Sunday.

Pratt gets the ultimate movie tease when he asks "What could go wrong?" The trailer teases plenty of thrills to find out -- including rolling off a cliff. And the appearance of Goldblum -- who starred in the original "Jurassic Park" -- and more clues indicated lots of callbacks to the original film.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set to be released June 22, 2018. It is directed by J.A. Bayona, and written by "Jurassic World" writer Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.