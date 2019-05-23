Julian Assange hit with 18 federal charges in new indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on 18 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the 2010 leak of classified documents by Chelsea Manning, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Prosecutors revealed the charges during a conference call with reporters on Thursday. The indictment includes 17 new counts against Assange, in addition to one charge that was unsealed shortly after Assange was arrested in London in April. Each count carries a maximum sentence of between five and 10 years if convicted.

"The superseding indictment alleges that Assange was complicit with Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, in unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defense," the department said in a statement.

The indictment alleges Assange "engaged in real-time discussions regarding Manning's transmission of classified records to Assange" and "actively encouraged" Manning to hack into a military computer network.

Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted of leaking classified information and served seven years in prison before her sentence was commuted by President Obama in 2017. In March, she was sent to jail by a federal judge in Virginia for refusing to appear before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was briefly released when the grand jury's term expired, but ordered back to jail when she refused to comply with a new subpoena. It's unclear whether either either grand jury returned Thursday's indictment.

Assange was until recently holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been since 2012. He was arrested in and ordered to serve a 50-week prison term in the U.K. for jumping bail. Federal prosecutors in the U.S. unsealed an indictment of one conspiracy charge soon after, and Assange now faces possible extradition to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Swedish prosecutors have said they are reopening a rape case against Assange. They said they will seek his extradition after he has served his sentence in the U.K.

