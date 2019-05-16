Chelsea Manning says she will refuse to testify before grand jury

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning says she'll stay in jail "forever" rather than testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. Manning spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia before a scheduled hearing.

"The truth is that no matter what happens today –whether I'm placed in confinement or not I'm not going to comply with this grand jury," Manning told reporters.

She faces possible jail on civil contempt for refusing to obey a grand jury subpoena. She already spent two months in jail on a previous subpoena but was released last week when the term of that grand jury expired.

"Ultimately this is an attempt to-- place me back in confinement," she claimed. "I think that this ultimately the goal here is to re-litigate the court martial from my perspective. They didn't like the outcome. I got out so this is a way of placing me back into confinement."

Manning argues that she should not be sent to jail because she has already demonstrated that incarceration won't coerce her into testifying. She served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before then-President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence.

Manning, meanwhile, contends that she has "strong evidence that unlawful electronic surveillance has taken place" on her.

Aaron Navarro contributed to this report.