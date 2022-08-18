Judge suggests portions of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"

The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, pending proposed redactions by federal prosecutors.

Judge Bruce Reinhart said he was "not prepared to find the affidavit should be fully sealed," during a court hearing involving members of the media and the Justice Department.

"There are portions of it that could, at least, presumptively be unsealed," Reinhart said.

The judge gave prosecutors one week to file their proposed redactions to the affidavit – which likely contains a more detailed accounting of the reasons behind last week's Mar-a-Lago search — and said he will make a decision after that.

Justice Department attorneys stated in a court filing that the investigation into Trump's handling of "highly classified material" is ongoing and that the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.