Judge: Oxford High School shooter can be sentenced to life without parole

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe announced Friday that Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley can spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing four students in November 2021.

Friday's announcement followed a four-day Miller hearing that concluded in August. Judge Rowe determined that the shooter is eligible for the sentence.

CBS News Detroit was joined in studio by defense attorney Lillian Diallo and former federal prosecutor Richard Convertino to break down Rowe's decision.

The last time the shooter appeared in court was on Aug. 18 for closing arguments. During that fourth and final day of the Miller hearing, psychiatrist Dr. Lisa Anacker testified for the prosecution and was the only witness to testify.

The shooter's sentencing date will be in-person and is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.