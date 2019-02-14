Judge seeks documents in Puerto Rico tutoring program investigation

Puerto Rico Education Secretary Julia Keleher seen in an image posted online Feb. 2, 2019. Twitter/@SecEducacionPR

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's Department of Education said Wednesday a U.S. judge issued an arrest warrant for the agency's boss, but later withdrew it after officials pledged to submit documents related to a federal investigation.

The department said the unidentified documents sought by the court are from 2011 to 2013, before Julia Keleher was appointed education secretary in December 2016. The documents are being sought as part of an investigation into a school tutoring program, officials said.

The department's statement contradicted an earlier interview published by the newspaper Primera Hora that quoted Pedro Fortier of the U.S. Marshals Service as saying an arrest warrant was not issued. Fortier did not return messages for comment.

Lymarie Llovet, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office, also had said an arrest warrant was issued. She added the documents in the case are sealed and she had no further details.