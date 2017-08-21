Suspect killed after shooting Ohio judge in front of courthouse

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -- One suspect has been killed and another is in custody after an Ohio judge was shot as he walked in front of a courthouse Monday morning, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

The incident happened outside of the Jefferson County Courthouse around 8 a.m. along the Ohio River in Steubenville, roughly 30 miles west of Pittsburgh, according to WTRF-TV.

A bailiff reportedly returned fire and killed one of the suspects. A second suspect is in custody.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. He is believed to be in stable condition.

The suspect's body could be seen lying next to a car at a neighboring bank drive-thru. Police say a man who was in a car with the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Investigators didn't immediately release further information about the judge's condition or the suspect.

The courthouse will remain closed for the day as the investigation continues.