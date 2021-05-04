Live

Gunman killed after shooting Ohio judge

Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was shot near the Steubenville, Ohio, courthouse Monday. Police say the gunman, convicted felon Nathaniel Richmond, was killed when the judge and a probation officer returned fire. Jericka Duncan reports.
