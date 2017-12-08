Judd Apatow: Sexual harassment revelations will involve "enormous" amount of people

Hollywood filmmaker, comic and writer Judd Apatow, an outspoken advocate for victims of sexual harassment, believes ongoing revelations will eventually involve an "enormous" amount of people, he tells Tracy Smith in an interview for CBS ' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Dec. 10.

Apatow, the force behind such box office hits as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up" and "Trainwreck," tells Smith he's hopeful there will be better workplaces in the future because of the current wave of people coming forward.

"I think it's gonna be an enormous amount of people for a long time, because women have been completely silenced forever," Apatow tells Smith. "So, now there's going to be this tidal wave of people saying, 'I can't hold my secrets anymore.' And it's going to hopefully create, you know, a new environment where people think, 'How do we protect people?'"

In a wide-ranging interview, Apatow also talks about his career in entertainment, starting with his early visits to comedy clubs, and his recent return to the stage; his cluttered office; how he deals with movies that bomb; and his new Netflix series.

Apatow, who quit performing in comedy clubs in 1992, is now back doing standup. "This is the thing I wanted to do always," he told Smith. "This is the dream before I had any other dream, and I stopped it because I was young and my writing was going well and paying well.

"And part of me thought, 'You're not as good as Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler. Maybe you should listen to the universe and just write jokes.'"

Now that he's older, Apatow explained, "I have more to say, and I have opinions and stories and stuff like that. Now it feels like the right time to do it."

