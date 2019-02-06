Joshua Trump falls asleep during State of the Union
The State of the Union must be tiring — Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old boy the president invited to the event, couldn't help but nod off during it. In Joshua's defense, the address began close to bedtime at 9 p.m. ET — and he's not the first person to fall asleep during it.
The boy from Delaware was invited by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump because he's been bullied for his last name. Joshua told Inside Edition the taunting got so bad that he stopped using Trump, his mom's maiden name, and now goes by his dad's surname, Berto. He was honored to be a guest of the first family at the speech. But somewhere between the president's introduction and the end of the State of the Union at 10:30 p.m., Joshua fell asleep.
In 2015, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also dozed off while President Obama spoke at the State of the Union. Afterwards, Ginsburg addressed what happened: "I wasn't 100 percent sober," she revealed. Ginsburg, who was 81 years old at the time, blamed fellow Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and the "very fine California wine" he brought to dinner before the address.
While Ginsburg's excuse was wine, Joshua's is probably just the time — he his only 11 years old, after all.
Twitter users have noticed other people nodding off during the lengthy addresses before, and many praised Joshua Trump simply for being relatable.