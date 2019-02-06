Joshua Trump falls asleep during State of the Union

The State of the Union must be tiring — Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old boy the president invited to the event, couldn't help but nod off during it. In Joshua's defense, the address began close to bedtime at 9 p.m. ET — and he's not the first person to fall asleep during it.

The boy from Delaware was invited by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump because he's been bullied for his last name. Joshua told Inside Edition the taunting got so bad that he stopped using Trump, his mom's maiden name, and now goes by his dad's surname, Berto. He was honored to be a guest of the first family at the speech. But somewhere between the president's introduction and the end of the State of the Union at 10:30 p.m., Joshua fell asleep.

First lady Melania Trump with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump, during of the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2019. Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

In 2015, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also dozed off while President Obama spoke at the State of the Union. Afterwards, Ginsburg addressed what happened: "I wasn't 100 percent sober," she revealed. Ginsburg, who was 81 years old at the time, blamed fellow Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and the "very fine California wine" he brought to dinner before the address.

While Ginsburg's excuse was wine, Joshua's is probably just the time — he his only 11 years old, after all.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg falls asleep during the State of the Union on January 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Twitter users have noticed other people nodding off during the lengthy addresses before, and many praised Joshua Trump simply for being relatable.

I love kids....They just do whatever...Even if it is to fall sleep at the SOTU.#SOTUhttps://t.co/ZdBD3OlsDW — Jan Campbell Pierce 🇺🇸 (@jan_pierce) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump is a national hero https://t.co/QqtjnIzRuA — Daphne (@Daphne11919) February 6, 2019

I feel you Joshua Trump. pic.twitter.com/0MrV7v8GEk — Steve Maston (@steve_CFC3) February 6, 2019