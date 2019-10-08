3 suspects identified in case of slain witness Joshua Brown

Three suspects have been identified in the case of a slain witness who testified in the murder trial of the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor after she claimed she mistook his apartment for her own, Dallas police announced Tuesday. One was in custody, and two others are being sought.

Joshua Brown was a key prosecution witness in the trial of the former officer, Amber Guyger, who was convicted last week in the killing of Botham Jean. Brown lived across the hall from Jean and testified that he heard two people "meeting by surprise," followed by two shots.

Police emphasized Tuesday Brown's killing was not related to his testimony in the Guyger case.

Brown, 28, was shot to death at a separate apartment complex Friday, just 10 days after taking the stand.

Brown was concerned for his safety and didn't want to testify because he believed he had been targeted in a previous November 2018 shooting, according to his family lawyer Lee Merritt.

Merritt told CBS Dallas/Fort Worth the day of his testimony, someone posted on one of his social media accounts, "Now we know where to find you." The post was later deleted.