Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, has died at 78

The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, the state broadcaster reported Tuesday. He was 78.

Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital, Pretoria, Tuesday morning, his family confirmed to local media. The group confirmed the news on social media, saying: "Through your music and the millions who you came in contact with, you shall live forever."

Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala

He is world-known for his leadership of the choral group founded in 1964 that shot to world acclaim, collaborating with Paul Simon on the "Graceland" album and others. The haunting, often a cappella singing style known as isicathamiya helped to make the group one of South Africa's most recognized performers on the world stage.

In this March 1993 file photo, Joseph Shabalala, front left, founder of South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo, stands with the group and Paul Simon, front right, as they pose for a photograph. AP

The South African Government paid tribute to the musician, tweeting: "We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo." BBC News reports it added in Xhosa, "Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile." (Rest in peace, father, your race is complete.)

The death was announced as the country prepared to mark 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which led to the end of the country's brutal system of racial oppression known as apartheid.

"(Mandela) was a loyal follower of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who had the distinction of being part of the cultural program at the Nobel ceremony where our founding president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," South Africa's presidency said.

Shabalala retired from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014 but made occasional appearances at its events. He had been hospitalized several times since 2017.

"The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the U.S., but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family," manager Xolani Majozi told local media outlet Timeslive.

Majozi said the group would cut its trip short and return to South Africa.