Arnold Schwarzenegger's son recreates his famous Mr. Olympia bodybuilding pose

Joseph Baena seems to be following very closely in his famous dad's footsteps — literally. Baena, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, has started lifting weights just like his father, and he recreated Schwarzenegger's famous Mr. Olympia bodybuilding pose in an Instagram post that has gone viral.

The resemblance between the actor and his son is uncanny. Baena clearly got the workout gene — he's almost (but not quite) as muscular as his father, a side-by-side comparison of the two photos shows.

In an earlier post, Baena seems to joke about the comparison. "Happy Father's Day to the man that's almost as big as I am," Baena wrote last spring. According to another post by Schwarzenegger, the father-son-duo train together. "You're a fantastic son and a great training partner," he wrote.

For his dad's 71st birthday this summer, Baena posted a photo with pops outside of the iconic Gold's Gym. Schwarzenegger shared the same photo on Baena's 21sth birthday, writing: "It's been fantastic to watch you pump up your muscles and your mind this year and I can't wait to see what's next." At this rate, what's next for Baena might just be "Mr. Universe" – just like his dad.