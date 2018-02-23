Jonathan Martin, ex-NFL player, detained after Instagram post prompts school closure

A chilling post on social media forced a Los Angeles-area school to close Friday. It was on the Instagram account of 28-year-old former NFL player Jonathan Martin, who was involved in another controversy back in 2013 when he accused teammates of bullying.

Westlake High School learned about the post Thursday night, according to a spokesperson, who said "the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always our top priority, so we made the decision to close both campuses of our school today."

This startling image shows a shotgun surrounded by ammunition, and the words "when you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge ..." The picture also includes hashtags for Harvard-Westlake and Miami Dolphins.

Jonathan Martin played football for Harvard-Westlake, an elite prep school in Los Angeles, and went on to play for the Miami Dolphins.

School officials say Martin is in police custody. CBS News has not confirmed whether Martin himself posted the disturbing image.

The picture tagged former Miami teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. In 2013, Incognito admitted to threatening Martin's family and calling him the n-word.

It's unclear if the post was intented to bring awareness to bullying or a threat. Either way, officials didn't want to take any chances, especially in the wake of last week's massacre in Parkland.