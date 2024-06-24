Banker in viral video who allegedly punched woman at Brooklyn Pride quits job at Moelis & Co.

Stonewall Inn marks Pride Month with fundraiser to fight bills limiting gay rights Stonewall Inn marks Pride Month with fundraiser to fight bills limiting gay rights 01:49

A senior banker at Moelis & Co. has quit his job after a video of him punching a woman in Brooklyn circulated on social media.

"Jonathan Kaye has resigned and is no longer with the firm," a Moelis spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch Monday.

Kaye had been with the boutique bank for over a decade. In a 2013 post, the investment bank announced his appointment to managing director of the company's mergers and acquisitions group.

His employment at the firm began to unravel on June 8, when he was filmed appearing to strike a woman at a Brooklyn Pride event, causing her to fall to the ground, in a video shared on social media platform X. Online sleuths identified the alleged assailant as Kaye, who at the time was managing director of Moelis & Co.'s global business services franchise.

He was placed on leave shortly after the incident, according to a Bloomberg report.

Kaye could not immediately be reached for comment.

A police report filed by a 38-year-old woman following the incident states the punch caused a broken nose, lacerations and a black eye, the New York Police Department said, according to Bloomberg. She also said she became unconscious once she hit the ground, according to the report. The NYPD did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.