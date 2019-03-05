Amazon announces Jonas Brothers documentary

Amazon just made an announcement that will have Jonas Brothers fans "burnin' up" – a new documentary on the boy band. The three bothers released a new single, "Sucker," last week, and Amazon Prime Video couldn't help but play on the new song's lyrics when announcing the project.

"We go together, better than birds of a feather, you and me and @nickjonas and @joejonas and @kevinjonas….sorry got carried away with news that we're teaming up with the #JonasBrothers on an exclusive documentary," the company tweeted.

The upcoming documentary will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories, Amazon said in a statement to CBS News. A title and release date will be announced later.

"Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," said the Jonas Brothers. "In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world."

The film will be "a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers."

Amazon Prime Video also tweeted a message from Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas themselves. "We are so thrilled to have just announced that we are teaming up with Amazon and the team over there lead by Jenn Salke to make this documentary. So, thank you. We can't wait for you to see it," Nick Jonas says in the video message with his brothers.

The big announcement comes less than a week after the brothers revived their band by dropping a star-studded music video for the song "Sucker."

The band members have done a lot of growing up since their early days of stardom. One is a married father of two, one is a newlywed, and one is engaged — and their new music video reflects that. Joe's fiancee, Sophie Turner, Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin's wife, Danielle, dance and sing along with the band in the new video.