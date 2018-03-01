Jonas Brothers drop new music video for "Sucker," starring their significant others

The Jonas Brothers are back — but they're not the young boy-banders they used to be. One is a married father of two, one is a newlywed, and one is engaged — and their new music video reflects that. The brothers' significant others star with them in the video for the new single, "Sucker," which was released at midnight on March 1.

Joe's fiancée, Sophie Turner, Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin's wife, Danielle, dance and sing along with the band in the new video. The three couples galavant around a palace, sit in bathtubs in the garden, gather around an ornate table and pose for a family portrait during the video.

Nick and Chopra wed in India in November, and held several wedding celebrations abroad and back in the States. Joe and "Game of Thrones" actress Turner announced their engagement in October 2017. Kevin and his wife welcomed their second daughter in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reports. The boys may be all grown up now, but the group acted like kids having fun in the "Sucker" video.

The band broke up in 2012, but the Jonases obviously remained close – they are brothers, after all. Both middle brother Joe and younger brother Nick pursued their solo music careers, while the eldest, Kevin, started a family. It wasn't long after the breakup that Nick said he'd love to one day reunite the band.

"It's been about a year and a half, two years, since we released music together. It'll be great to do that once again for our fans," Nick said on "CBS This Morning" in 2012.

About seven years later, the Jonas Brothers surprised fans by announcing their reunion on social media. Just hours before their new song and video were released, the brothers teamed up with James Corden to reveal that "Sucker" would drop at midnight.

In a sneak peek of their week-long takeover of "The Late Late Show," Corden picks up each brother individually for a "Carpool Karaoke."

"Wait. Hang on. Is what I think is happening, is it happening?" Corden exclaims.

"Yep, we're back!" they all declare before breaking into song. Their karaoke song of choice: 2008's "Burnin' Up."

The brothers will give a revealing interview to Corden, airing Monday, Entertainment Tonight reports. They'll share how their reunion came to be and will continue make appearances on the show throughout the week.