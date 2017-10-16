Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce they're engaged

Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner are engaged. The two confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

The DNCE frontman posted a photo on Instagram of Turner's hand, with a pear-cut diamond engagement ring, on top of his, and wrote, "She said yes."

Turner posted the same photo and captioned the post, "I said yes."

Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, have been linked together since last November, when they were spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands, reports ET.

In September, Jonas and Turner got a husky puppy together named Porky Basquiat. Turner revealed in an October Marie Claire UK interview that she and Jonas had met each other's families; Jonas met her family at a North London pub, and she met his family on a ski trip.

Jonas' younger brother, Nick, also posted the same photo and said, "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much."