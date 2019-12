Pearl Harbor #BREAKING: Multiple gunshot victims reported in active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. #HINews #HNN Posted by Hawaii News Now on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii has been lifted after an active shooter incident at a naval shipyard, the base said in a statement.

A spokesman told CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB that the situation has been "contained." CBS News confirmed at least one victim was taken to a local hospital.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said the situation began at 2:30 p.m. local time.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.