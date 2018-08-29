John McCain lies in state at Arizona Capitol -- live stream

Starting a week of somber events honoring the life and legacy of Senator John McCain, the body of the late senator will lie in state at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday. McCain died at age 81 on Saturday after losing his battle with an agressive form of brain cancer.

Upon his arrival at the Capitol, Arizona veterans, military, law enforcement, fire, and first responders will line both sides of the Capitol Plaza for the procession.

Inside, the public will be able to pay its respects, following a private ceremony to take place inside the rotunda of the state Capitol for Arizona officials. McCain raised his family in the Phoenix area and at his beloved ranch in Sedona, spending the final months of his life there.

In the past 40 years, only two others have lied in state at the Arizona Capitol: Arizona State Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens in 1980.

Slated to participate in Wednesday's ceremony include remarks by Former Senator Jon Kyl, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a presentation of a wreath by former Congressman Jim Kolbe and a benediction delivered by Sen. Jeff Flake.