John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison after court OKs extradition

John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison hours after a court approved his extradition to the US.

Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail's medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

The statement didn't identify the tycoon by name, but said he was a 75-year-old American citizen awaiting extradition to the U.S. A Catalan government source familiar with the incident who was not authorized to be named in media reports confirmed to the AP that the dead man is McAfee.

The creator of the McAfee antivirus software had been facing tax evasion charges in the U.S. Tennessee prosecutors charged McAfee with evading taxes after he failed to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while gong consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona's international airport. A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

In a hearing held via videolink earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the U.S.

This is a developing story.