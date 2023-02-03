Charges against Bengals running back Joe Mixon dropped

Charges against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon have been dropped at the request of the Cleveland city prosecutor's office. However, the charges could be refiled at a later date.

"We need additional investigation before we would move forward with this case," the city prosecutor's office said on Friday, when asking the judge presiding over the case to dismiss the charges.

Mixon faced a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to court documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Running back Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game. Getty Images

According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me."

The prosecutor for the case said that their office had been in contact with the victim and said that she would still go forward with the case if charges were refiled.

The Bengals told CBS News in a statement earlier this week that the team was "aware" of the allegations against Mixon and "is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."