NFL cancels Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game

The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be rescheduled for a later date. USA Today NFL and Olympic Sports reporter Tyler Dragon joins to discuss the schedule and NFL playoff implications heading into Week 18.
