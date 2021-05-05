Watch Live: President Biden delivers remarks on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

President Joe Biden is making remarks on the newly launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Wednesday as he continues to tout the implementation of the American Rescue Plan. The application process for the $28.6 billion in funding for restaurants, bars and other small food and beverage businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic launched on Monday.

The restaurant industry has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half of workers in the industry lost their jobs in the first few months of the pandemic. And while the United States continues to recover, the industry remains down 1.8 million jobs from February of last year.

How to watch Biden speak on federal funding for restaurants

What: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

In the first two days of the newly launched program, 186,200 restaurants, bars and other businesses applied for relief, according to data released by the administration. The applications included businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Such businesses would be able to use they money for expenses like payroll and rent.

While all small businesses are able to apply, the Small Business Administration is prioritizing businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and other socially or economically disadvantaged individuals for the first 21 days of the program. In the first two days, 97,600 applications from such business owners were submitted according to the White House.

After the first 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants can apply for grants equal to their pandemic-related losses, with up to $10 million per business group and $5 million per location.

As part of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the administration is also prioritizing relief for the smallest restaurants and bars. $9.5 billion has been set aside from the fund for bars and restaurants including $4 billion for applications for businesses whose revenues were between $500,000 and $1.5 million in 2019, $5 billion for those businesses whose receipts did not surpass $500,000 in 2019, and $500 million for businesses who brought in no more than $50,000 in the year before the pandemic.

Of the applications received in the first two days of the program, roughly a third, or 61,700, came from businesses with less than $500,000 in annual revenue before the pandemic, representing some of the smallest businesses in the country.

In addition to his remarks Wednesday, Mr. Biden also visited the Washington, DC restaurant Taqueria Las Gemelas earlier in the day for lunch. The business is a recipient of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program.

The visit comes as the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program, which has been operating for more than a year, has exhausted all funds. That program was extended in March through the end of May. The Small Business Administration will continue to fund approved applications, the agency said new qualifying applications will only be funded through Community Financial Institutions.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change