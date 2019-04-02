Alyssa Milano tweets support for Joe Biden amid accusations of inappropriate behavior

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano spoke out in support of potential presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Monday, calling him "a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women" and "a warm, generous individual." Milano voiced her support as the former vice president faces claims by two women that he touched them inappropriately.

"I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend," she said in a series of tweets. "He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them."

Former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores said on Friday that Biden approached her from behind at a campaign event in 2014 and kissed her head. On Monday, former congressional aide Amy Lappos told the Hartford Courant that Biden rubbed noses with her during a fundraiser in 2009 in Connecticut. "It wasn't sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Lappos said.

Following Flores' allegations, Biden said in a statement that in his many years in public life and on the campaign trail he has "offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

"I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear," he said. "But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will."

Milano, who popularized the "MeToo" movement with a tweet in 2017, said Monday evening that Biden's response "is exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also defended Biden, saying such claims are not "disqualifying" for a possible 2020 run for president.

"I don't think it's disqualifying," Pelosi said at Politico's Playbook breakfast. "I think that it's important for the vice president and others to understand is it isn't what you intended, it's how it was received."