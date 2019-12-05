"A president the world is laughing at": New Biden campaign ad uses viral NATO video and world leaders mocking Trump

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a new campaign ad featuring several world leaders. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were caught on "hot mics" mocking President Trump during the NATO summit in London. The video quickly went viral and the Biden campaign swiftly turned it into an ad.

In the NATO video, Trudeau was caught saying Trump "was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." Trudeau added: "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

The commercial, which dropped on Wednesday night, not only includes the clip from NATO, but other instances when world leaders had a laugh at Mr. Trump's expense, such as his United Nations address.

The president told the entire U.N. General Assembly his "administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," which received laughs from the diplomats in the audience.

Audio snippets from various news reports also play over the ad. "World leaders [are] mocking and ridiculing him for being completely off balance," one reporter says. "Allies are deeply worried about him. They say he's becoming increasingly isolated. Something is very wrong," another says.

Then, Biden himself chimes in, saying, "the world is sees Trump for what he is: insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent and incapable, in my view, of world leadership."

The Biden campaign juxtaposes videos of Trump's gaffes with foreign leaders with photos of Biden traveling the world to meet with diplomats. Trump is "a president the world is laughing at," the ad reads.

The spot appeared on all of the Biden campaign's social media pages. Trump, who is a known lover of Twitter, has not posted anything specific about the ad. He did, however, defend his performance during the NATO trip.

"Tremendous things achieved for U.S. on my NATO trip," he tweeted Thursday morning. "Proudly for our Country, no President has ever achieved so much in so little time. Without a U.S. increase, other countries have already increased by $130 Billion-with $400 Billion soon. Such a thing has never been done before!"

Tremendous things achieved for U.S. on my NATO trip. Proudly for our Country, no President has ever achieved so much in so little time. Without a U.S. increase, other countries have already increased by $130 Billion-with $400 Billion soon. Such a thing has never been done before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Biden has released several attack ads against Mr. Trump. In one, Biden calls him "unhinged," and fires back against the president's accusations that his son, Hunger, is corrupt.