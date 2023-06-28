Biden says he's "not big on abortion" because of Catholic faith, but Roe "got it right"

Washington — President Biden on Tuesday defended the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision that established the constitutional right to abortion, saying that though he is not "big on abortion" because of his Catholic faith, the landmark 1973 decision "got it right."

The president made the comments at a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

"I'm a practicing Catholic. I'm not big on abortion," Mr. Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in history, told supporters. "but guess what? Roe v. Wade got it right."

In the Roe case, decided 50 years ago, the Supreme Court recognized that the Constitution protects the right to abortion. The decision was affirmed by the high court again in the 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which prohibited states from enacting regulations that impose an undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion before fetal viability, generally between 22 and 24 weeks gestation.

But in a blockbuster ruling one year ago, the Supreme Court's conservative majority overturned Roe, returning abortion policy to the states. The decision reversed five decades of precedent and upended the legal landscape surrounding abortion access.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the Broadband Event at the White House in Washington D.C., United States on June 26, 2023. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the wake of Roe's reversal, 13 states enacted near-total bans on abortion, and more than a dozen more imposed stringent limits curbing access. A number of Democrat-led states, meanwhile, have taken steps to protect reproductive rights, including through new laws shielding abortion providers from legal liability.

At the federal level, Mr. Biden has directed his administration to take steps to protect access to abortion care following the Supreme Court's decision wiping away the constitutional right to abortion, including by making a commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone, easier to obtain and ensuring members of the military can access reproductive health care. Last week, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Roe's reversal, the president signed an executive order designed to strengthen and promote access to contraception.