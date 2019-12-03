Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection

Former president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized over the weekend due to a urinary tract infection, the Carter Center announced Monday. Mr. Carter, who has been hospitalized a number of times this year, is expected to recover from the infection.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection," the Carter Center said in a statement. "He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon."

Mr. Carter has been hospitalized many times this year. In May, he fell and broke his hip. In October, he fell twice more, and was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis. And in early November, Mr. Carter was hospitalized again to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma. After spending two weeks in the hospital, he was discharged the day before Thanksgiving.

At 95, Mr. Carter is the longest-lived president in U.S. history. He still regularly teaches Sunday school.