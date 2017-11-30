Jim Nabors, known for his role as Gomer Pyle, dead at 87

HONOLULU -- Jim Nabors, the actor best known for playing the character Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show" in the 1960s, died at his home Thursday morning in Hawaii. He was 87.

Nabors' husband Stan Cadwallader told CBS News that Nabors' health began to decline rapidly after Thanksgiving. He underwent a series of tests on Wednesday, but the decision was made to bring him home from the hospital.

The coroner has not yet released Nabors' cause of death, but Cadwallader said it appears to be from natural causes.

Nabors married Cadwallader in January 2013. The couple met in 1975 when Cadwallader was a Honolulu firefighter.

Nabors played Gomer Pyle in "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." in the spinoff comedy series.

He also made appearances on "The Love Boat," "Knight Rider" and "The Carol Burnett Show."