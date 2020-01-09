Jillian Michaels slammed for "trolling" Lizzo as fans accuse her of body-shaming

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels has strong feelings about Lizzo that have landed her in hot water with the singer's fans.

During an appearance on BuzzFeed News' "AM2DM," Michaels questioned why Lizzo fans are "celebrating her body" and not her songs. "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music?" asked the 45-year-old author of "Slim for Life."

"It isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes," Michaels continued. "I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there's never a moment where I'm like, 'And I'm so glad that she's overweight.'"

Accusations of "fat-shaming" poured in on social media and the conversation prompted actress Jameela Jamil to admonish Michaels: "Why is This woman acting like she's an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin," Jamil tweeted.

"Just because someone isn't YOUR ideal body type, that doesn't mean they're unhealthy," another user wrote.

Michaels was quick to respond to the backlash she received.

"As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity—heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few," she shared with her 1.2 million Twitter followers. "I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies."

Lizzo has yet to comment on the heated discussion, which comes just days after the "Truth Hurts" singer decided to take a break from Twitter due to online bullies and negativity. "Yeah, I can't do this Twitter s**t no more...too many trolls...I'll be back when I feel like it," she wrote.

Last month, Lizzo addressed criticism voiced by author Boyce Watkins, who pinned her popularity to "an obesity epidemic in America."

"Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are," Watkins wrote. "Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease."

Lizzo responded: "I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you."

The star is currently on tour in Australia, where she was spotted volunteering at a food bank during the devastating wildfires there.