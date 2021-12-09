Jill Biden reflects on her role as first lady in rare Camp David interview

First lady Jill Biden opens up about her life, her efforts to support her husband, and their first year in office, in a rare interview at Camp David (the Presidential retreat in rural Maryland) with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning" this weekend. The first lady and President Joe Biden also talk with Braver at the White House about their life together, issues facing the administration, and Christmas traditions.

The interview will be broadcast December 12 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Correspondent Rita Braver with first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden at the White House. CBS News

"I think it's a little harder than I imagined," Jill Biden told Braver of adapting to being the first lady. "It's not like a job that you do; it's a lifestyle that you live, and it's not something you leave at 5:00 or at 3:00 … it's 24 hours a day."

Braver traveled with the first couple to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where they served Thanksgiving dinner to military families. She also traveled with the first lady to a pediatric vaccine event in Philadelphia, and to the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma to support schools working to preserve the native language.

Jill Biden talked about adapting to life in the spotlight; polls questioning her husband's mental fitness; working to unify the country; and the president having to cut a free community college provision from his Social Safety Net bill.

To watch a preview clip click on the video player below:

First Lady Jill Biden opens up this Sunday about her life, her efforts to support her husband and looks back at their first year in office, in a rare interview at Camp David, the Presidential retreat in rural Maryland pic.twitter.com/lC7gpUSqjZ — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 9, 2021

Here are some excerpts:

Jill Biden on whether it was hard to hear the President dropped free community college tuition from his proposed Social Safety Net bill: "No, I understand compromise. And I knew this was not the right moment for it. But that doesn't mean it might not get passed somewhere down the future."

Jill Biden on recent polls showing some Americans have questions about the President's mental fitness: "I think that's ridiculous."

Jill Biden on trying to unify the country: "I don't care if it's a red state or a blue state. I think, you know, Joe is the president for all Americans."

President Biden on having his wife beside him in the White House: "I'm a lucky man. Jill is the life of my love and the love of my life."

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN [beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET] and Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



For more info: