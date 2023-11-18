Jewish American woman and Muslim Afghan refugees unite to create unique gifts in Denver Jewish American woman and Muslim Afghan refugees unite to create unique gifts in Denver 02:32

Linda Rhyne and Nancy Dale Alterman spent part of their Saturday morning at Celebration Community Church in Denver doing a little Christmas shopping.

Nancy Dale Alterman and Linda Rhyne CBS

"Doggie bandanas. We have dusting mitts we've got some beautiful napkins," said Alterman showing off her haul.

These are gifts that give twice. They are handmade products from the Afghan Women's Collective of Denver. It's a group of women who banded together to start a business two years ago. The money goes toward supporting Afghan refugees in Colorado, because they are the ones doing all the sewing and handcrafting.

CBS

"I love that mission," said Rhyne.

Beth Finesilver is the only non-immigrant in the group. She says the group started two years ago when some Afghan refugees arrived in her neighborhood and needed to learn how to sew. She volunteered to teach them and decided to help them sell what they were making so they could help provide for their families.

"There is nothing like this in the market right now," said Finesilver. "This is the first time in their lives that they've made their own money. So, it's very exciting to see."

Beth Finesilver CBS

Initially, there were cultural differences between Beth and the Afghan women they had to navigate. The Afghan women are refugees and Muslim while Beth is an American Jewish woman. The trust was instant but over time the relationship blossomed into something special.

"They feel like family to me. In two years the children have all grown up a lot and they have all changed and they see me as the grandma kind of person," said Finesilver.

Beth says she wants people to come to one of their sales now more than ever. To see what a little bit of grace and a lot of love can create.

CBS

"Their work is beautiful and it's important to them," said Finesilver. "We are all people, and we all share our humanity. And I'm hoping that in some way this will pull people together."

If you ask Linda and Nancy, it's a wonderful thing to behold.

"Anybody would be happy to have a gift that you gave them," said Alterman.

The Afghan Women's Collective of Denver will have 4 more sales before Christmas:

· Sunday Dec. 3 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St.

· Saturday Dec. 9 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Celebration Church, 1650 S. Birch St.

· Sunday Dec. 10 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church, 1100 Fillmore St.

· Sunday Dec. 17 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St.

You can contact them at AfghanWomensCollectiveofDenver@gmail.com