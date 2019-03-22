Jessica Simpson shares first photo of newborn daughter

Singer Jessica Simpson welcomed her third child with husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson on Tuesday, posting about the happy news to Instagram. "We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," wrote the star.

Simpson wrote her daughter was born weighing 10 pounds and 13 ounces. Accompanying the announcement was a sweet image of her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson holding the hand of her newborn. Simpson also has a 5-year-old son named Ace Knute Johnson.

In September, the 38-year-old posted photos of her children from a gender reveal and announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life." The photo shows pink balloons floating from a larger balloon.

Last April, Simpson hinted to ET that she wanted another baby. She said, "My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1 is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30 and it's just like, 'Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid.' My daughter [already] thinks she's a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still."

"We always practice," Simpson added of having another baby. "But it would definitely have to be a miracle."

However, in 2017, she told Ellen Degeneres on her show that she had an IUD implanted, joking, "nothing's gonna get in that uterus." However, it appears the star had a change of heart.