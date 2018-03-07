Jerry O’Connell to fill in for Wendy Williams as host

After announcing that she is taking a hiatus from her show, host Wendy Williams revealed who will fill in for her in the meantime: her friend Jerry O'Connell. Williams also announced that she will be returning to the show on March 19, after a "much-needed" break to take care of herself following her Graves' disease diagnosis.

She said in a statement on Tuesday, "Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show. We're happy to welcome him as a guest host ... Can't wait to get back in my purple chair," reports EW.

One of Williams' signature catchphrases is "say it like you mean it," and O'Connell promised he will do just that.

After Williams tweeted, "Hey @MrJerryOC thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest. See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy," O'Connell responded, "Love you Miss Wendy! We will say it like we mean it!"

Hey @MrJerryOC thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest. See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 6, 2018

Love you Miss Wendy! We will Say It Like We Mean It! https://t.co/IYvkmCmyL4 — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) March 6, 2018

In February, Williams said on her show that she had been ordered to take three weeks off to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism. She said that fans had pointed out to her before that her eye was bulging, which is a symptom of her thyroid issues.

"My thyroid has been totally cattywampus and that is the eye thing that you all have been seeing. You caught it before I did," said Williams.

She also said that her hyperthyroid is related to Graves' disease. Williams explained, "My thyroid, my hyperthyroid is attached also to Graves' disease. Graves' disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs and so that's the reason for -- " and paused and opened her eyes wide.

Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones," per the Mayo Clinic, with symptoms that include weight loss, anxiety, irritability, tremors in hands, bulging eyes, fatigue and heat sensitivity.

Though Williams knew she had thyroid problems, she said lately she had been feeling extra stressed and irritable. She added that she'd been feeling like there are "birds swimming around my head, like a cartoon" before seeing a doctor.