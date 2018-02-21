Wendy Williams reveals Graves' disease diagnosis, takes hiatus

TV personality Wendy Williams revealed on her show Wednesday that she's been ordered to take three weeks off to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism. She said that fans had pointed out to her before that her eye was bulging, which is a symptom of her thyroid issues.

"My thyroid has been totally cattywampus and that is the eye thing that you all have been seeing. You caught it before I did," said Williams.

She also said that her hyperthyroid is related to Graves' disease. Williams explained, "My thyroid, my hyperthyroid is attached also to Graves' disease. Graves' disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs and so that's the reason for -- " and paused and opened her eyes wide.

Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones," per the Mayo Clinic, with symptoms that include weight loss, anxiety, irritability, tremors in hands, bulging eyes, fatigue and heat sensitivity.

Though Williams knew she had thyroid problems, she said lately she had been feeling extra stressed and irritable. She added that she'd been feeling like there are "birds swimming around my head, like a cartoon" before seeing a doctor.

The doctor has ordered Williams to take three weeks off from work -- she canceled last week's shows after feeling flu-ish -- but Williams vowed to be back earlier, saying, "I'll be back in two. I'm not an heiress. Who's gonna pay my bills?"

In October, the TV host passed out on her show after "overheating" in a Halloween costume.