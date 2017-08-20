Comedians and stars react to Jerry Lewis' death

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis died at his Las Vegas home on Sunday, his agent and his publicist confirmed to CBS News. The comedian, actor and filmmaker touched the lives of many with his life's work over the years.

Celebrities and comedians paid tribute to the 91-year-old on social media after news of his death broke Sunday.

"That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!" Jim Carrey tweeted Sunday.

"It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!" Samuel L. Jackson wrote.

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

"Jerry Lewis passed today, millions around the world loved him, millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. & condolences 2 his family," Whoopi Goldberg posted on Twitter.

"Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today," actor William Shatner tweeted.

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

"Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… haven," comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted.

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful... ...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

"We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis," George Takei wrote.

Comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti referenced comments Lewis made in 1998, expressing his distaste for female comics. "even tho u said women arent funny rest in peeeeeeeaaacccccceeeeee," Peretti tweeted Sunday.

even tho u said women arent funny rest in peeeeeeeaaacccccceeeeee https://t.co/f4K8lav7zG — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) August 20, 2017

"Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon," comic Dane Cook wrote alongside a photograph with Lewis.

Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. pic.twitter.com/mJzLbh0VFd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

"Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius," Margaret Cho wrote on Twitter.