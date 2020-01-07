Husband of missing Connecticut mother charged with murder, lawyer says

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been charged with murder in her disappearance, his lawyer said. State police took Fotis Dulos from his Farmington home Tuesday.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis said he has learned that two other people have also been charged, one with murder and another with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos following his arrest in connection with his estranged wife's disappearance, taken June 1, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

"I have not seen the warrant yet, I don't mean to be rude. I haven't seen the warrant yet, but I'm told that it's for the crime of murder," said Norm Pattis, an attorney for Fotis Dulos. "I'm told by a reliable source, though I have not yet seen the warrant, that two other people are being arrested this morning, as well, and I'm not going to comment on their identities."

Pattis also said the court put a $6 million bond on Dulos, with the condition that he not be able to post it until after he is arraigned, CBS New York reports.

"I'm not surprised that the state decided to bring the charge," said Pattis. "I haven't seen the warrant. I'll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved… In a paradoxical way, we welcome this fight, because we think we will win it. In fact, we're confident we will. And now we won't have to speculate about what it looks like any longer."

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted bond.

An arrest warrant after those charges revealed the array of evidence police have compiled in the case.

Police say they have surveillance video showing Fotis Dulos in Hartford disposing bags of items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood; traffic and school bus camera video of him driving a pickup truck to New Canaan on the morning she disappeared; surveillance video of him getting the truck washed and detailed days after she vanished; and evidence that Jennifer Dulos' DNA was found on the truck seat.

Pattis said he hopes to get Dulos before a judge Tuesday afternoon.