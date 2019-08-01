Bloody shirt of missing Connecticut mother reportedly found

A new report says a shirt belonging to a missing Connecticut woman has been found stained with her blood along with a bra and cleaning supplies with blood. The Hartford Courant reports police have found a shirt they believe Jennifer Dulos was wearing the day she disappeared more than two months ago.

The report says the shirt was stained with her blood and there was a bra and cleaning supplies with blood. The items were found in a trash can in Hartford a few days after Dulos disappeared on May 24.

The New Canaan Police Department refused to confirm the report, CBS New York reported.

"As this remains an active and dynamic investigation, no comment will be provided on any evidence that has been collected nor will information be provided regarding the results of any forensic testing," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen On May 24, 2019 in New Canaan. New Canaan Police

Last month, a prosecutor said that Dulos' blood was found mixed with the DNA of her estranged husband on a sink in her home after her disappearance last month.

The 50-year-old mother of five was last seen after she dropped off her children at school in New Canaan. Investigators say they have received more than 1,200 tips and dozens of surveillance videos.

Police have charged Dulos's estranged husband and his girlfriend with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. Authorities say Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis dumped items that contained Jennifer's blood at locations in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis following their arrests in connection with the disappearance of Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos. Photos taken June 1, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

On Tuesday, Jennifer Dulos' mother asked a judge in Superior Court to grant her sole custody of her daughter's five children. Gloria Farber has been taking care of the children at her New York home since Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared on May 24.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact authorities. In addition to the tip line, (203) 594-3544, tips and information can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com