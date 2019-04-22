Jenna Bush Hager announces 3rd pregnancy — and reveals baby's gender

Jenna Bush Hager has had a big month this April, stepping in as co-host of the fourth hour of NBC's "Today" show with Hoda Kotb, but she had more news to share Monday morning. The former first daughter announced she is pregnant with her third child.

Bush Hager revealed she was pregnant during a live "Today" show segment, while chatting with fellow Today personalities Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer about their respective Easters.

"Mila and Poppy got a little something extra in their Easter baskets this year," Guthrie alluded, referring to Bush Hager's two young daughters with husband Henry Hager. "They got something extra," responded Bush Hager. "It's pretty sweet, I don't know if it's sugary..."

Melvin began to catch on, exclaiming, "Wait a minute, what are we doing here? Another?" Then, the star finally delivered the exciting surprise to her "Today" family and the audience at home.

"Yes, I'm pregnant!" Bush Hager said. "And I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets." She then joked her girls started telling everyone once they found out, so it was time to share the news: "They told the man behind me on the airplane; they told the people at church. So ..."

After her co-hosts congratulated her on the news, the show continued. But, that's not all the surprises Bush Hager had in store for the morning.

During the fourth hour of the show with guest co-host Meredith Vieira, she revealed her baby was going to be a boy. The pair opened up the top of a large "present" and blue balloons came streaming out.

Bush Hager told Vieira she is about five and a half months pregnant and couldn't keep it a secret "one day longer." She also said her future baby will be the first boy grandchild to be born to both her or her husband's families — but above all she's happy her future child is healthy.

"We had the attitude that a healthy baby is all we wanted," said Bush Hager. "We weren't really trying to get pregnant, we had some fertility issues with Poppy. So, it was a date night. Sorry, mom. So, it's a little bit of a shock, but it's such great news."

Kotb, who recently adopted her second child Hope Catherine and is taking some time off from the show, even phoned in to the program on air to congratulate her friend. "I feel like this is your year for a million reasons," gushed Kotb. "You are on the show you were born to be on, you are expanding your family, which is exactly what is supposed to be happening. This is the year of Jenna Bush Hager."

On Easter Sunday, Bush Hager posted a sweet photo of Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, to Instagram with the caption, "Happy Easter!! Love and peace from ours to yours!!"