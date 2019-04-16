Hoda Kotb adopts second baby at 54

In 2017, "Today" show anchor Hoda Kotb brought joy into the world by announcing she had adopted a baby girl, Haley Joy. Two years later, the 54-year-old is bringing hope with the adoption of her second daughter, Hope Catherine.

The adoption was kept under wraps until her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, announced on the show Tuesday that they had an "exclusive" story. Kotb called into the show to make the big reveal. "It's a girl!" she said.

Some very happy news from our @hodakotb – she’s adopted another baby girl! And she has the sweetest name. pic.twitter.com/Niss1aFG5u — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019

"I can't believe it," Kotb said through tears. "I mean look, in your life, you think maybe you've gotten what you deserve. But man, I'm so happy she's here."

Kotb has been open about her decision to adopt in the past. On World Adoption Day 2018, the anchor said adopting Haley Joy changed her life. "I think sometimes you think either I can't ... or, I waited too long, or circumstances didn't intend for me, and I should be grateful to have this life, and why would I ask for something more? It felt almost selfish," she said on "Today."

Ultimately, Kotb decided adoption was meant to be. "I feel like if you're meant to have a child in your life, your child is out there," she said.

In 2018, Kotb told actress Sandra Bullock, who adopted her first child when she was 48, that she inspired her decision to adopt. "You don't even know who you've inspired," Kotb said during the interview.

"You're a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child," Bullock tearily told Hoda. Bullock also has two adopted children, 8-year-old son Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, and 6-year-old daughter Laila, whom she adopted in 2015, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Kotb herself has inspired others with her journey to parenthood. Earlier this year, TV mogul Andy Cohen told Kotb she helped him through the process of becoming a parent via surrogacy. "Once I decided to do it, I was in," Cohen said. "You were a great help to me and inspiring to me as you and I talked about it, Hoda."

Cohen was also apprehensive about becoming a parent in his 50s. "I was also wondering, 'Can I do this at this moment in my life?' I'm 50, let's be real here," he said. The TV personality welcomed his son, Benjamin, in February.

On the "Today" show Tuesday, Kotb said her older daughter excitedly welcomed the new addition to the family. "She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister,'" Kotb told her fellow co-hosts, who began tearing up as she spoke to them on the phone.

"You know what's funny? You think that you're full," she said. Referring to her partner, Joel Schiffman, she said, "Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby... in that moment, I was like, 'My God! My heart just grew!'" Kotb said.