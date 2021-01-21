Watch Live: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Washington — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding the second press briefing of the new Biden administration Thursday as President Joe Biden rolls out his national strategy for defeating the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be joining Psaki in the briefing room, she said in an interview on "CBS This Morning." The new administration is focusing its first full day in office on the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, with the president poised to use his executive authority to bolster production of vaccines, test supplies and personal protective equipment.

How to watch White House press secretary Jen Psaki's briefing

What: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

Thursday, January 21, 2021 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Psaki appeared before reporters for the first time Wednesday, hours after Mr. Biden was sworn-in as the nation's 46th president, and vowed to make the press briefings a daily occurrence. The promise of regular briefings was a break with her immediate predecessors in the Trump White House, whose appearances in the briefing room were sporadic and combative.

Psaki, who served as White House communications director under President Barack Obama and as a spokesperson at the State Department, told reporters Wednesday she and Mr. Biden discussed prior to his inauguration the "importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room."

"There will be times when we see things differently in this room," she said. "That's OK. That's part of our democracy, and rebuilding trust with the American people will be central to our focus in the press office and in the White House every single day."