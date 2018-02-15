Jeffrey Tambor won't return to "Transparent" after Amazon's sexual misconduct investigation

Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning to "Transparent," Amazon confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Studios was investigating Tambor after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct, and after concluding the investigation, the streaming service announced that Tambor will not return for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed show.

Two women came forward in November to accuse Tambor of sexual harassment, including "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette and a former assistant. Tambor denied the claims and said the idea that he would deliberately harass anyone is untrue.

Lysette, who is herself transgender, said in a statement to Deadline that when she wore a lingerie top and shorts for a scene, Tambor said to her, "My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually."

Lysette said she and another actress laughed off the remark, but then Tambor approached her again a short while later.

"He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body," Lysette said. "I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas."

At the time, Lysette said she wanted Amazon to "remove the problem and let the show go on."

Additionally, Tambor's former assistant Van Barnes made allegations that Tambor groped her, made lewd comments and threatened to sue if she told anyone. Tambor denied the claims, calling her "disgruntled."

"I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone," Tambor responded when the allegations were reported. "But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

Tambor has won two Emmys and one Golden Globe for his role as Maura Pfefferman on the show, which is now in its fourth season.

In October, Amazon Studios executive Roy Price resigned following allegations that he sexually harassed a producer.