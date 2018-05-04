Jeffrey Tambor to appear on Netflix's "Arrested Development" Season 5

Jeffrey Tambor will appear on Season 5 of "Arrested Development," a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. The actor was recently dropped from Amazon Studios' "Transparent" after he was accused of sexual misconduct; he has repeatedly denied the claims.

On "Arrested Development," Tambor plays patriarch George Bluth Sr. and his twin, Oscar Bluth. There is no information on whether Tambor will remain a regular cast member or if he will simply have a guest appearance or recurring role.

Last May, Netflix announced Season 5 of the series, saying that the entire series regular cast would return, and that the new season would air in 2018. In a tweet, creator Mitch Hurwitz said the series was coming back for its fifth season "real soon" while also announcing a "remix" of the panned Season 4. The "remix" drops on Netflix Friday.

It's not clear exactly when Season 5 will be released, but on Wednesday, Ron Howard tweeted a photo of himself recording the narration for the show. "Funny stuff!" he commented.

In February, Amazon confirmed that Tambor was not returning for Season 5 of "Transparent" after concluding its investigation. Two women came forward in November to accuse Tambor of sexual harassment, including "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette and a former assistant.

Tambor has denied the claims and late Thursday, he decried a "toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."

"I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me," Tambor said in a statement. "I am even more disappointed in (series creator) Jill Soloway's unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon."

Lysette, who is herself transgender, said in a statement to Deadline that when she wore a lingerie top and shorts for a scene, Tambor said to her, "My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually."

Lysette said she and another actress laughed off the remark, but then Tambor approached her again a short while later.

"He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body," Lysette said. "I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas."

At the time, Lysette said she wanted Amazon to "remove the problem and let the show go on."

Additionally, Tambor's former assistant Van Barnes made allegations that Tambor groped her, made lewd comments and threatened to sue if she told anyone. Tambor denied the claims, calling her "disgruntled."

"I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone," Tambor responded when the allegations were reported. "But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

Tambor has won two Emmys and one Golden Globe for his role as Maura Pfefferman on the show, which is now in its fourth season.