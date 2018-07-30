Jeff Weaver urges Democrats to embrace a progressive in 2020

Jeff Weaver, the man who managed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, says that his party should nominate a progressive in 2020.

When asked Monday what kind of Democrat can win in 2020, Weaver told CBSN's "Red and Blue" that it should be someone like Sanders.

"Well, I can tell you what kind can win," Weaver, the author of the new book "How Bernie Won: Inside the Revolution That's Taking Back Our Country — and Where We Go from Here," said Monday. "We don't know who will be in it yet, obviously. Bernie Sanders has not made a decision yet about whether to run. But I think if we're going to be successful in defeating [President Trump] and ending this abysmal administration we're going to have to nominate a progressive, certainly."

Later in the interview, Weaver argued that Sanders is still the strongest prospective presidential candidate the Democrats have.

"You know, he hasn't made a decision, but my personal view is that there is no candidate on the Democratic side who is stronger against Trump and who is better able to turn this country in the very direction that voters want to see it go in," Weaver said.