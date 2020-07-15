Jeff Sessions loses Alabama Senate runoff to Tommy Tuberville
Jeff Sessions has lost the primary runoff to get the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat, the Associated Press reported. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who had President Trump's support, defeated Sessions on Tuesday night.
Mr. Trump tweeted about the race shortly after it was called, writing that Tuberville "WON big" and predicted he will be a "GREAT Senator."
Tuberville will take on Democrat Doug Jones in November. The seat is considered the Democrats' most vulnerable Senate seat, since it is in deep-red Alabama.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.