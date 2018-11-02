Jeff Goldblum made sure his quirkiness "didn't hold me back"

Actor Jeff Goldblum has made a career of playing slightly offbeat characters in blockbuster films, but not all of that was acting. Goldblum says he never wanted his own quirks to get in the way of his career, in an interview with Anthony Mason for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast November .

Goldblum, known for his work as a computer geek who helps save the world in "Independence Day," the math whiz confronting dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park" and the eccentric scientist who transforms into "The Fly," among countless other memorable characters in his 40-plus-year career, says some of the quirkiness that appears on screen is his own.

"I was interested early on in making sure that my quirks – or whatever they were – didn't hold me back," Goldblum tells Mason.

How does he perceive those quirks? "Well, yeah, look, even as I sit here now, I'd be stupid and entirely unaware – even though I'm not trying to do anything for effect, this is authentic to me and I've developed whatever nincompoopery is – I'd be pretending if I didn't know it was a little different than, it's a little funny here and there. And if you like it, it's your cup of tea. And if not, it's a little odd."

Goldblum has made "odd" work. He's 66, is still landing big parts, and is considered a fashion icon. And next week, he'll release his first jazz album. He's been playing piano for decades – and has had a standing gig at a Los Angeles jazz club for 20 years.

"Early on in Pittsburgh, I had set myself on an acting career," Goldblum says. "I was obsessed with it, but I love playing piano."

To watch Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (feat. Haley Reinhart) perform "My Baby Just Cares For Me," click on the video player below.

