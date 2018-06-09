Jeff Glor leads CBS News' coverage of the North Korea summit from Singapore

NEW YORK -- Ahead of the highly-anticipated summit with North Korea, "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor is in Singapore to lead CBS News' coverage of the meeting.

Coverage will begin Sunday, June 10, on the "CBS Weekend News." It will continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on both "CBS This Morning" as well as the "CBS Evening News." Glor will also lead Special Reports for coverage on the summit, and contribute to CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.

In recent weeks, it was unclear if the June 12 summit would take place, after President Trump announced he was canceling the meeting. But following a visit to the U.S. from Kim Yong Chol, a top North Korean official, Mr. Trump confirmed the summit was back on.

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

As CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy reports from Singapore, there is plenty of buzz surrounding the summit. But it's unclear what the U.S. will get out of it. President Trump has said his goal is to get North Korea to agree to a complete denuclearization, and if not, he's prepared to impose harsh sanctions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has only said he's willing to discuss the idea, but hasn't made any firm promises to do so.

In the days leading up to the summit, Mr. Trump predicted a successful trip, even saying that there's potential for Kim to visit the U.S.

When asked what he was doing to prepare, the president said he doesn't have to "prepare very much." While next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he told reporters in the Oval Office: "It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be with Mr. Trump in Singapore. Pompeo has already met with Kim Jong Un twice, and has been a key part of the negotiations leading up to the summit.

Coverage on the "CBS Evening News" with Jeff Glor will begin Monday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.